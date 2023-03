northernnewsnow.com

No.7 UMD Women’s Hockey “staying in the moment” ahead of WCHA playoffs this weekend By Alexis BassKevin Moore, 11 days ago

By Alexis BassKevin Moore, 11 days ago

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The quest for the cup for the No.7 UMD Women’s Hockey team begins this Friday, February 24 as they ...