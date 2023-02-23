Tom Brady & Vivian, 10, Have ‘Daddy Daughter Date’ On Ski Vacation: Photo

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 45, loves spending time with his daughter, Vivian Lake Brady! The recently retired Buc quarterback took to Instagram stories on Tuesday, February 22, to share a fun pic with his 13.6 million followers on the platform. In the snap, which you can SEE HERE, both Tom and his 10-year-old daughter were completely bundled up for their day out on the slopes. The both rocked reflective ski goggles, helmets, and camouflage coats — Vivian’s was pink and purple while Tom’s was a classic green. They cuddled up on the ski lift and covered their faces against the cold. “Daddy Daughter Date,” he affectionately wrote on the selfie, along with emojis of a skier and a red heart.

Tom and Vivian Brady (Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Tom and Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42, were seen hanging out during a January horseback riding lesson in January. The former NFL star also took to Instagram in January to share that he and soccer superstar soccer legend David Beckham, 47, took their daughters out for artisan pizzas in Miami on a double daddy daughter date night with Harper Beckham, 11.

Tom previously shared a pair of pics with his son Jack, 15, also skiing, on February 21. “The best son a dad could ever hope for,” he captioned the snaps. Tom shares Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

All this comes after a big year for Tom, who officially divorced his supermodel wife of 13 years in October of 2022, then announced his retirement “for good” on February 1. Their split came despite two children together — Tom also shares son Benjamin, 13, with her — and an iconic power couple status.

Still, the parents seem determined to keep their children front and center as they move forward, with Tom planning for a broadcasting career with Fox Sports and Gisele returning to modeling. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude, for the time we spent together,” Tom wrote in part via IG stories on October 28. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”