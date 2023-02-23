Despite trades of O'Reilly, Tarasenko, uncertainty remains with Blues until trade deadline passes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Right now, it doesn't look good.

That's a fact.

Brayden Schenn (10) said it's up to the team that stays to close out the season playing for each other now that Ryan O'Reilly (90) and other key pieces have been traded following an underperforming season. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

For the Blues (26-28-3), who quite likely will be playing out the remainder of the regular season and set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, it's been tough sledding since trading Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It's quite the contrast prior to that when the Blues won three in a row and appeared to be building one last push.

At least that's what the coaches players hoped for.

But when general manager Doug Armstrong already had his mind made up weeks before making the move last Friday to move his captain and versatile veteran forward, the Blues have responded with three straight losses, being outscored 15-4, and doing so with a makeshift lineup due to trades and some key injuries that has forced the team to play a makeshift NHL/AHL lineup.

"It's not easy," forward Brayden Schenn said. "You get some pieces back and stuff like that. You feel you're putting something together and you obviously trade a lot of pieces. With guys getting traded, we have guys out, obviously the Ottawa game, the effort wasn't there, but Colorado and even Carolina for that matter, guys were putting in an effort. 'Binner's making some saves, maybe a little tougher to generate right now, but we'll get some bodies back now and our focus is now shifted to not who was here, it's who is here. That's all you can really focus on and control. Look forward to getting some guys back and getting back in the win column."

It was obvious the loss of O'Reilly and Acciari meant more than the first big trade when the Blues shipped Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers two weeks ago.

"I thought that the first 48 hours after that was tough on everybody, but going into (Tuesday) night's game, I liked the first period, I didn't like some of the second," coach Craig Berube said. "We gave them a few too many chances in the second and again, I liked the third period. I we gave up that fourth goal ... it's a tough play. We made, not a great pass, and then kind of fumbled it a little bit and they capitalized on it. Overall, the effort and the compete level in the game (was good) against a real good team in their barn.

"We've got to go out with that mindset every night and play. We're trying to win hockey games. Bottom line. Yeah, we've got a different lineup, and we've got players from the minors up here and things like that. But we still need to play a team game and keep working on our game. You've got to be highly competitive and you've got to work. That's the bottom line. If you keep doing those things, good things will happen."

The Blues, who open a three-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, have better odds of winning this year's NHL draft lottery -- and to get first dibs at taking phenom Connor Bedard -- than they do with making the playoffs. Those realities have set in, or at least the players are certainly absorbing that reality, but until the NHL Trade Deadline comes and goes on March 3, there will remain a level of uncertainty with Armstrong already having set the wheels in motion to retool this roster.

"There will be some relieved people," Berube said.

"There's always that. For sure, it's on people's minds, no doubt about it. I say it all the time, that's sports. That's what we signed up for, you've got to deal with it.

"I say it harshly like that, but that's reality. There's nothing we can do about it. As a person, you've got to deal with it, but you've got to play, coaching staff, everybody. That's reality."

It's not just the guys that have expiring contracts -- Ivan Barbashev notably -- but with the Blues now having draft capital to use to acquire players that are under control or have term on their contracts, there could be players on the current roster that have term themselves that could be on the move.

"There's always a trade deadline day," Schenn said. "It's uncertain for everyone throughout the league. There's always rumblings and talks and rumors with the social media that we have, things spread a lot faster. A lot of them obviously aren't even true. Obviously our deadline felt like it was however made days ago and then you still have that 10-11 days to kind of realize what you have in this locker room. Still a lot of uncertainty and guys could be moved.

Ivan Barbashev (49) is likely the next pending unrestricted free agent the Blues will trade by the March 3 trade deadline. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"At the end of the day, that's Doug's job. Obviously his job's to evaluate and see what he wants to do moving forward, but we still feel like we have good pieces in this locker room. Obviously it didn't go the way we wanted to so far this year and for us, it's a chance for us to show something in the last 25 games that we still have good pieces and we still can win hockey games and go from there."

It's best that the players salvage as much as they can, because management will be watching to see who is in it for the long haul and who has tuned out.

"Now as a manager, what I’m going to do is look down and see what players are buying in," Armstrong said Saturday. "I know what winning looks like, and I also know what quitting looks like. And that’s what I’m going to be watching – which way we go."

Armstrong back-tracked on the "quitting" comment, but his message around the league was clear:

"It’s not like anyone in the NHL -- the other 31 managers -- had any questions about St. Louis’ objectives," he said.