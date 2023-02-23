Open in App
Bismarck, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Dickinson Clinic

By Morgan DeVries,

11 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our February 22nd KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Dr. Volney L. Willett, MD, at First Light Lifestyle Medical Clinic, PLLC. During the conversation, Dr. Willett discussed what the clinic is all about, what they mean by “real health starts at home,” what services they provide, and what is an easy thing people can do to get healthier.

