Dallas, PA
Times Leader

Fork Over Love announces March distributions

11 days ago
Fork Over Love has announced two drive-through meal distributions in March, along with home deliveries. Submitted photo

Fork Over Love has announced two drive-through meal distributions in March, along with home deliveries:

• 5 p.m. March 1, Dallas High School, 2030 Conygham Ave., Dallas.

• 5 p.m. March 15, Wilkes-Barre Area High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township.

• Home deliveries will take place in neighborhoods throughout Luzerne County on March 8 and March 22.

Registration for home deliveries opens one week prior to the distribution. For information on home deliveries and other upcoming events, you can subscribe to the email newsletter at forkoverlove.org.

Fork Over Love is a nonprofit organization that purchases meals from independent restaurants and distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

All meals are distributed on a first come first serve basis. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed for in-person events. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted.

For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.

