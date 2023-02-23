Open in App
Malibu, CA
ABC7

Investigators looking for more possible sex assault victims after Malibu rideshare driver arrested

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dknPR_0kwaMEdF00

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking for more possible victims of a rideshare driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger in Malibu last month.

Investigators say 28-year-old Kyle Jon Cook is suspected of sexually assaulting a female passenger who took a ride in his white Nissan Versa.

Cook was working as a rideshare driver at the time, and because of his access to rideshare participants investigators believe there may be more unidentified victims.

The suspect is about 5-foot-10-inches tall, 154 pounds.

Cook was arrested, booked and released pending an investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The Sheriff's Department did not specify which rideshare company Cook worked for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - Special Victims Bureau's toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

