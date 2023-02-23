Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

9 p.m. Forecast: Snow, sleet, freezing rain sweeping the region

By James BattagliaEric Snitil,

11 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil tracked tonight’s winter weather in a live forecast, beginning at 9:00 p.m. It will be uploaded to this page in its entirety shortly.

6 PM UPDATE: Snow has started to pick up in intensity especially along the thruway and towards the Lake Ontario shoreline, and has since started to accumulate on roadways now that the sun is set. While light to moderate snow picks up speed for many of us sleet has now started to mix in for places like Rochester. That fine line between sleet and freezing rain will continue to inch its way closer and closer to us, which means we’re just getting started in terms of road impacts. Reports of sleet and freezing rain have been coming in from Geneseo, Canandaigua, and as far north as Chili. The accumulating ice is our biggest concern going into the night that will likely make things even more slick the closer we get to midnight. Remember to take it slow, and only travel if necessary as icy roads will become an issue through the overnight.

