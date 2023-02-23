Open in App
Lauderdale County, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office asking for help identifying burglary suspect

By Addison Willmon,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSefZ_0kwaJjcb00

ELGIN, Ala. ( WHNT ) – The Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for help to identify a person suspected of stealing from the Crossroads Pharmacy.

LCSO Investigator Jonathan White told News 19 that a man was caught on surveillance footage breaking into the pharmacy at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17. The person used power tools to remove the door and grabbed a number of narcotics before fleeing the scene.

Alabama’s favorite crime documentary is…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy6Wi_0kwaJjcb00
Surveillance footage provided by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

White said the LCSO has had a lot of success when asking people to help identify suspects in the past.

“A lot of times individuals like this have a particular gait or walk,” White said. “Somebody may recognize the way this individual walks or may recognize the clothing they’re wearing, the track pants or the hoodie or something.”

Tips can be submitted through the LCSO app or by calling (256) 760-5796. Your tips can be reported anonymously.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Crash near Harvest kills one, injures two
Harvest, AL8 hours ago
Judge denies Mason Sisk request to bar police interview recording from trial
Elkmont, AL2 days ago
Two men killed in storm-related incidents
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Moulton man charged with meth trafficking, Xanax possession
Moulton, AL1 day ago
Three arrested for ‘large quantity’ of methamphetamines
Muscle Shoals, AL2 days ago
News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week: Granger
Florence, AL2 days ago
Thousands still without power across North Alabama
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Flood Warnings in effect through the weekend
Woodville, AL1 day ago
Sparkman girls basketball advances to Class 7A state championship game
Harvest, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy