Local gym members react to viral video of attack

A viral video of an attack at a Florida gym has sparked conversation among gym members.

“Some days I can wake up early and go to the gym. Other days, in the middle of the day or I, can come late at night and that’s what I love about a 24-hour gym,” Savannah Hallick said.

Hallick started going to Hot Worx CC Bayside a week ago. It’s a short drive from her house and she likes it.

In downtown Corpus Christi, Carlos Gonzalez goes to All Good Fitness which is within walking distance from his home.

“I can stay late at night because the daytime is completely different from the nighttime,” Gonzalez said.

Morning, day, or night, Hallick and Gonzalez are at risk, considering what happened to a female bodybuilder while she was working out alone in a Florida gym.

In the security video, she’s seen fighting off a man trying to attack her.

Hallick said she considered her safety when signing up at the gym.

“In order to get through these doors everyone has a certain code. No one knows that code, you type it in and then it locks behind you,” Hallick said. “Then, if you’re here alone and you feel unsafe, you can grab this. It’s kind of like a life alert.”

Alice Reynolds, the owner of Hot Worx CC Bay Area tells us in case of an emergency the help button will call out to dispatch, and they will alert authorities.

But not everyone will have access to a device like this. All Good Fitness requires members to use a key card or a special app to get inside.

Israel Martinez, an instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts said when faced with a situation where you have to defend yourself consider these techniques.

"You don't want to end up on the ground at all possible. If you end up on the ground, then don’t let the other person on top of you,” said Martinez. “In some of our Jit Jitsu classes, we teach pulling guard and that's when you wrap your opponent with your legs."

Martinez said to always be aware of your surroundings.

