Bill limiting abortion passed out of committee at Nebraska Legislature

The Health and Human Services committee at the Legislature has voted in favor of advancing legislation that would limit abortion in Nebraska.

LB 626 was introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht and would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

"A heartbeat is a universal sign of life and we know abortions stop a beating heart," said Albrecht after introducing the bill.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska released a statement after the bill passed out of committee.

“Today’s vote doesn’t come as a surprise — it’s something we expected,” said Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska. “We have a long fight still ahead of us, and we stand with Nebraskans — a growing majority of whom support keeping abortion safe and legal — to block this dangerous near-total abortion ban. Healthcare decisions belong between a patient and their doctor, not politicians who lack medical expertise. But, the reality is, Nebraska lawmakers now have more control over our bodies and futures than we do. And it’s imperative we let them know this proposed ban is unacceptable.”

Abortion opponents also released statements applauding the committee vote.

“Today, Nebraska took a giant step forward in valuing everyone’s rights, regardless of race, belief, socioeconomic status, or age – born and unborn," said Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life. "By limiting abortions to cases of rape, incest, and life of the mother when a heartbeat is detected, we will save thousands of innocent lives in Nebraska.”

