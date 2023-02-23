Open in App
Texas State
KVIA ABC-7

Pandemic-era food stamp benefits to end March 1 in Texas

By Brianna Perez,

11 days ago
EL PASO, Texas– According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, SNAP recipients will see a decrease in the amount of their household benefits due to federal guidelines beginning in March.

Since April 2020, during the pandemic, SNAP recipients have received additional monthly benefits based on the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits.

This is based on family size or at least $95. Due to federal guidelines, recipients will no longer receive these additional benefits.

To find out what your new monthly benefit amount will be, log in to your account on http://YourTexasBenefits.com .

