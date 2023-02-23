Open in App
Custer County, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: tractor broken in half by wind in Custer County

By Ashley Eberhardt,

11 days ago

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — Structures were damaged by a high wind event on Tuesday in Custer County, and multiple power poles were downed, causing outages that lasted until nearly midnight for some.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) posted about the winds on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, along with video of some of the damage.

CCSO referenced video of the wreckage of a tractor that was broken in half, and said a one-ton Dodge pickup truck was moved more than 20 feet south of Westcliffe, west of Highway 69.

Video courtesy: Nikita Stanley

13 power poles along County Road 129 were also knocked down by the winds, causing outages for nearly 400 customers, according to the Sangre De Cristo Electric Association. Utility crews responded and worked until midnight to restore power to those affected.

Deputies with CCSO responded to the area where damage was sustained and said thankfully, no one was injured and no houses were destroyed. CCSO said some structures such as barns were damaged.

While the forecast called for gusts between 50-60 mph, FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Ashley Nanfria said on Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., peak wind gusts were clocked at 87 mph six miles southwest of Westcliffe, which equates to the wind speeds of an F1 tornado.

CCSO told members of the community whose homes were damaged to take extensive photos before beginning repairs, to help document for any insurance claims.

