England seam attack ‘licking their lips’ before second Test against New Zealand

Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad have been named in England’s team for the second Test at Basin Reserve. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Ben Stokes has named an unchanged England team for the second Test against New Zealand that starts on Thursday, with his seam attack “licking their lips” at the sight of the Basin Reserve’s emerald green pitch.

The only doubt going into the match was whether Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson would all recover from the stiffness that followed last week’s 267-run win at Bay Oval , with Stokes minded to play his strongest XI at all times these days.

But the England captain confirmed the trio have all declared their readiness to back up the performance in Wellington, even if he issued a reminder that the grass on the surface in New Zealand does not necessarily mean a seamers’ paradise will follow.

“It looks like the lines for the wicket have been painted on the outfield,” said Stokes, targeting his seventh straight win as Test captain and what would be an 11th in 12 since taking the job full time. “But I think that’s generally how the wickets do look here at the Basin. You can’t read too much into it. The ball can nip around but it can also be incredibly flat. The pace of the wicket can be a huge advantage to the batters.

“[But] I’m not going to lie, the bowlers were licking their lips. They might have been stiff yesterday, but after they looked at the pitch they felt a little bit looser. They are all looking forward to bowling this week.”

Stokes gave an emphatic “no” when asked if Anderson had a smile on his face after replacing Australia’s Pat Cummins at the top of the Test bowling rankings overnight, with the often grumpy 40-year-old “not fussed” by confirmation of what his captain has long since believed to be the case anyway.

“Rightfully so, he’s back at the top,” said Stokes. “I know sometimes those rankings don’t mean much to people, but in our opinion he has been one of he best – if not the best – for longer [than] what these rankings say.

“He may be 40 but I just can’t see him stopping. Every time he turns out there he’s one of the main guys you throw the ball to when you feel like you need a wicket. He’s just relentless with everything that he does. We’re very lucky to have him.”

The selection means Anderson and Broad, 36, return to the ground where their record-breaking alliance began back in 2008. Stokes insisted 15 years of excellence was not just an example to aspiring cricketers, but current members of a squad enjoying a remarkable run of results under his captaincy.

Tim Southee, meanwhile, is still searching for a first win since taking over from Kane Williamson last December, with two draws in Pakistan followed by defeat last week. The 34-year-old will name his New Zealand team at the toss but confirmed seamer Matt Henry will return to take the new ball following paternity leave.

New Zealand (possible) : Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

England (confirmed) : Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson