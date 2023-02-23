Abilene heart attack survivor urges all to not ignore signs of poor cardiac health

Shelly Jacquez told Big Country Homepage (BCH) a heart attack nearly took her life last September. In the days leading up to that event, she said she remembered she had been experiencing a heavy feeling in her chest and temporary lightheadedness.
As most do, Jacquez just chalked the symptoms up to regular stress. It would be an early morning episode which lasted longer than an hour to push to her to finally get help.
“He (an EMT) said, ‘are you sure you want to go to Hendrick North?’ And I thought he knew something I didn’t know… At that moment I had to have peace with it. I decided either I had a 50/50 chance of living or passing away,” Jacquez told BCH.
According to the Mayo Clinic , these are signs of heart attack in women:
Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or upper belly (abdomen) discomfort
