Year of war forces Ukrainians in Toledo area to think longterm

As if remembering parts of themselves left behind in the rubble of their home country, Ukrainians fleeing the horrors of war sat together in silence in Sylvania thinking about what one year since the beginning of the war meant.

“We’re gonna’ win, but who’s gonna’ give the lives back?” asked Viktoriia Siredzhuk, 31, who had already lost a brother to the war that started Feb. 24, 2022.

A mother of four, Mrs. Siredzhuk described her day-to-day troubles in Kosmach, Ukraine. “The power supply discontinued,” she said. That same power supply was responsible not only for the lights but also for the family’s heat and water.

Her children would go to school, and half a day would be spent in a bomb shelter.

Even holding down a stable job in Ukraine is difficult as the economy remains drastically affected by military actions. “Since the war, there have been significant decreases in payment of work, and it's all due to the economy being disrupted,” said Pavlo Novak, 32, a truck driver from Vishevichi, Ukraine, now living in Toledo.

A couple of weeks ago, Mr. Novak, his wife, and two children finally decided to leave Ukraine and are now living in northwest Ohio with the help of the local nonprofit, Toledo Helps Ukraine, which has been actively seeking sponsors to support Ukrainians fleeing war.

A crumbling infrastructure wove its way into the daily life of this blue-collar worker, and the raid sirens stopped him from being able to transport goods.

Mr. Novak said he would be “waiting until the sirens would be off, so we can continue working.” It was against the law for truck drivers to transport shipments during raids.

Disruptions from the war became frequent enough that Mr. Novak noticed a significant decrease in his monthly income, and he became worried about supporting his family.

After posting on Facebook for help, Mr. Novak was connected with Toledo Helps Ukraine.

“There is no light,” he said about Ukraine. “Like not even on the streets. There's no light anywhere. It's dark, it's constantly dark, and my first impression [upon leaving] is light.

“When you’re there, you feel like you’re surviving, not living,” Mr. Novak said. Pointing to the ground in Sylvania, Mr. Novak said, “Here you feel alive.” And he followed it up with an “I love America” in English.

As Ukraine itself becomes less livable, the war shows no signs of stopping.

“No, I couldn't put up with this because the rockets was everywhere in big cities,” Borys Dzhanaiev, 35, originally of Kyiv said in Sylvania.

A local northwest Ohio Facebook group astounded Borys Dzhanaiev with an overwhelming response when he asked for clothes for the newly arrived Siredzhuk family members. They weren’t able to travel with much in terms of provisions.

“More than 20 people sent me a message,” he said.

Ana Semenova, 34, is a Ukrainian who fled Ukraine for Poland, then for Greece, and now lives in Montreal. Ms. Semenova was living in Kyiv when the war broke out and made it to Kraków in Poland, with a bit of survivor’s guilt.

“I lost my community in Ukraine,” she said. “My only wish is the war will be stopped, and that we will put a really big boundary between us” and Russia, she said.

She said she didn’t like speaking Russian anymore, and that the damage done in one year of escalating violence will now take a “lifetime” for her people to repair.

In the meantime, Ms. Semenova is trying to repair her own life, processing the war with a therapist, looking for work, and learning French. “I hope for the next day,” she said.

War is nothing new for the Ukrainian people, Vasyl Biichuk said.

“For me, this is not an anniversary. It has been going on for a long time,” the 49-year-old man said.

This is how many people in Ukraine count the war, as starting from 2014 with the Maidan revolution, an uprising in Kyiv, which ousted the Russian-backed President of Ukraine at the time, Viktor Yanukovych.

In the United States, Mr. Biichuk has been able to worship with other protestant Christians like himself and has become an active part of the congregation after a few short months.

“We have a lot of commonalities with each other,” Mark Wentz, the head pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Master in Perrysburg, said about its newest congregants.

“We have coffee, we have conversation, he and his wife have brought Ukrainian desserts that we shared,” Mr. Wentz said.

But still the main obstacles for integration in the United States have been the language barrier and transportation. “Europe, no car, no problem,” Mr. Biichuk said.

Wayne Johnson, 77, was a sponsor of the Biichuk family through Toledo Helps Ukraine. He greeted Mr. Biichuk and his wife Oksana Biichuk at Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport in October.

Over just a few months, Mr. Johnson said, “I think we disputed all that [nervousness] just by them living with us and knowing how we live.

“The kind of things that we do,” Mr. Johnson said. “I think they've come to become comfortable with America now.”

Mr. Biichuk, whose home back in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was destroyed by Russian occupiers, and looted.

“I left my house, I left my business, I left everything, because I live close to the Crimea and they shot people like me,” Mr. Biichuk said through a translation app on his phone. “I was on the shooting list for the first time.”

A farmer back in Ukraine, a former military man and a chaplain, Mr. Biichuk uprooted himself and started rolling with the punches.

“Ukrainians now live one day at a time, because we don't know what will happen tomorrow,” he said.

“Now the territory where I live is heavily mined,” Mr. Biichuk said, so he is left with few options back in his home country. “Now I don't want to go back, because there is no way to do it in Ukraine.”

Mr. Johnson spoke of the difficulty he faced trying to get Mr. Biichuk’s driver’s license at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Even so, Mr. Johnson emerged victorious with a driver’s license for Mr. Biichuk, and now are looking for better and more opportunities for the Biichuks.

“English, they really are working hard at it,” Mr. Johnson said. Even at a small gathering in the Lutheran church, Mr. Biichuk was not shy about approaching people and starting a conversation via the app on his phone.

Mr. Johnson described the Ukrainian people as “a very strong people for what they're up against.”

“What the people are suffering, I want to use the term unimaginable,” he said.

Both Oksana and Vasyl Biichuk check in daily with their family overseas, and these check-ins have given the Johnsons a glimpse into what the Ukrainians are going through.

In the time between learning the language, doing paperwork to stay in the United States and looking for jobs, Ukrainians have reached out to their surrounding communities to keep their hands busy.

Mykola Siredzhuk, husband of Viktoriia, has helped neighbors by fixing cars. Mr. Biichuk uses his expertise as a farmer to work on people’s lawns. Mr. Dzhanaiev, one of the few English-speaking Ukrainians, has helped his fellow Ukrainians by lending his ability with English for many mundane tasks.

This kind of solidarity and faith the Ukrainians feel is strong across countries.

“We don't let each other down,” Mrs. Siredzhuk said. “This year we have overcome a lot, but that is something that is forever, forever going to be a scar.”