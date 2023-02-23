Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

Wrong-way driver suspected of causing crash on northern 215 beltway, shuts down freeway in Las Vegas

By Julia Romero,

11 days ago

Correction: An update has been made to the story below. The Nevada State Police issued a correction after an error on their part to identify the suspected wrong-way driver and the identity of the driver in the second vehicle.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police said a wrong-way crash along the 215 northern beltway near Durango Drive shut down traffic along the northern 215 beltway near Durango Drive.

The crash snarled the rush hour commute for drivers on Wednesday just after 4 p.m.

The driver of a white Nissan Sentra is accused of driving in the wrong direction and head-on into a grey Chevy Silverado truck. Police also believe impairment may have played a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as a woman and the driver of the Chevy was identified as a man. Both people were taken to UMC, the man sustained moderate injuries, and the woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to NSP.

The RTC reported that the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. closing the eastbound lanes at US-95, and westbound before Durango Drive.

A crash along the 215 northern beltway near Durango Drive impacted traffic on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (RTC)

The freeway remained closed as of 5 p.m. and drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan to take other routes.

A crash along the 215 northern beltway near Durango Drive impacted traffic on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (RTC)

Traffic was diverted off at Sky Pointe Dr. and the freeway reopened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to NSP.

