Tate County, MS
Law & Crime

Man charged with capital murder in Mississippi mass shooting that left six people dead

By Jason Kandel,

11 days ago
Richard Crum (Tate County Sheriff’s Office)

A 52-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in a series of shootings that left six people dead, including the man’s ex-wife and stepfather, in a rural area of Mississippi last week, authorities said.

Richard Dale Crum was charged in the case in Tate County. Due to security concerns connected with the case, officials said that Crum’s initial appearance was held at the Tate County Jail, where the judge ordered him held without bond.

Crum, of Arkabulta, was arrested Friday. Authorities said he faces additional charges for each victim in the coming days. Arkabulta, near the Mississippi-Tennessee border, is about 50 miles south of Memphis, Tenn.

He faces murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife Debra McNally Crum, and Chris Eugene Boyce, 59, a Florida resident, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said.

The other victims are Charles Manuel, 76; John Rorie, 59; George McCain, 73; and Lynda McCain, 78.

The Associated Press reported that Crum had not been charged in the shooting deaths of Manuel, Rorie and the McCains as of Tuesday. The AP reported that George McCain was Crum’s stepfather, and Lynda was McCain’s sister, adding that it was not immediately known if Richard Crum had an attorney.

Ethan Cash told CBS he heard a gunshot from inside his house and saw the gunman.

“I went to check on the victim,” he said. “I go up to the truck where a guy got shot, and I check his pulse and everything, make sure he’s OK. He’s already gone at this point.”

In a statement on Friday, President Joe Biden said federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities, and he’s directed that all federal support be made available.

“Enough. We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Gun violence is an epidemic, and Congress must act now.

“Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans. We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives. We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives.”

