Open in App
Alamo, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Chief: Device found in Alamo was training device

By Gabriela Gonzalez,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KDjm_0kwaCoHh00

ALAMO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Alamo police chief says an unclaimed suspicious item discovered at a home on Wednesday was not dangerous.

Multiple federal agencies responded to the 400 block of Cripple Creek in reference to an unknown item found inside the home.

Alamo Police Chief Ricardo Ozuna said the homeowner unintentionally purchased the item from a self-storage space.

“The homeowner basically, he thrifts or he purchases, closed out storage rooms or containers and he bought whatever was in a container in San Antonio,” Ozuna said. “He came back home and loaded it found this suspicious looking item and and made us aware right away.”

Police identify body found in grass fire near FM 511

“It could either be a novelty item, what looks like a claymore that was used in the military,” Ozuna said.

On Thursday morning Ozuna said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told him the McAllen bomb squad reported the device was used for training and that it was not active or a threat to anyone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Fire destroys Harlingen barn filled with antique cars
Harlingen, TX6 hours ago
HCSO: Woman found dead with gunshot wound is identified
San Juan, TX8 hours ago
Man breaks into ex’s house with bat, Brownsville police say
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Student finds bullets at Edinburg school, forces lockdown
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Law enforcement agencies crack down on street racing
Rancho Viejo, TX1 day ago
Man arrested after wandering onto SpaceX property, sheriff says
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Authorities find two migrant children hiding in McAllen orange orchard
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
10 arrested in human smuggling attempts across RGV Wednesday
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
YouTuber, Tipton Ford donate $20K to Sea Turtle Inc.
South Padre Island, TX2 hours ago
CCSO: Teen attempts to stab grandma with fork during argument
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Police: Weslaco High School deemed safe following lockdown
Weslaco, TX3 days ago
Feds: Pharr man sentenced for firearm trafficking, 2 remain wanted
Pharr, TX3 days ago
Border Patrol rescues driver from burning truck
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela takes a trip to Fiesta Edinburg
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
BISD police ID person of interest in middle school lockdown
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Preparations for annual Hidalgo BorderFest underway
Hidalgo, TX2 days ago
Unseasonable 100-degree heat in South Texas border worries migrant aid workers
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Edinburg couple pleads guilty to forcing migrant woman to work as housekeeper, feds say
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Man shot at vehicle with children inside, police say
San Juan, TX3 days ago
Man arrested after shooting in Donna
Donna, TX1 hour ago
Food Patrol: Chick-fil-A given closure warning for expired food permit
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
Trial delayed for McAllen man accused of murdering ex-wife
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
Residents experiencing water break in north San Benito
San Benito, TX4 days ago
Threat to Rio Hondo Middle School was a ‘hoax’, officials say
Rio Hondo, TX4 days ago
HCSO: Suspect identified in road rage stabbing
Progreso, TX3 days ago
Texas Oncology-Brownsville hosts cancer screening event
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Last smuggler in trio involved in death of migrants pleads guilty
Mission, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy