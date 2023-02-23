Chief: Device found in Alamo was training device

ALAMO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Alamo police chief says an unclaimed suspicious item discovered at a home on Wednesday was not dangerous.

Multiple federal agencies responded to the 400 block of Cripple Creek in reference to an unknown item found inside the home.

Alamo Police Chief Ricardo Ozuna said the homeowner unintentionally purchased the item from a self-storage space.

“The homeowner basically, he thrifts or he purchases, closed out storage rooms or containers and he bought whatever was in a container in San Antonio,” Ozuna said. “He came back home and loaded it found this suspicious looking item and and made us aware right away.”

“It could either be a novelty item, what looks like a claymore that was used in the military,” Ozuna said.

On Thursday morning Ozuna said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told him the McAllen bomb squad reported the device was used for training and that it was not active or a threat to anyone.

