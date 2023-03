wcyb.com

Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old last seen in Knoxville By Heather Williams, 11 days ago

By Heather Williams, 11 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Knoxville. Holly Piper came... ...