NTSB to begin investigation into deadly Little Rock plane crash Thursday

By Ryan Turbeville,

11 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Transportation Safety Board is set to begin its investigation into a deadly plane crash in Little Rock the day after five people perished in the crash.

Officials with the NTSB released a statement just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday detailing the process their investigation into the crash will take in the coming days.

FAA says 5 on board plane that crashed near Clinton National Airport, deputies say no survivors

According to the statement, when investigators arrive on Thursday, they will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

Part of the investigation will require radar data, weather information, air traffic control communications, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. The NTSB said they will examine the actions of the people aboard the plane, the machine equipment and the environment as they begin their investigation.

The NTSB said that they won’t state a cause for the crash before the investigation but will provide information when it becomes available.

Hear the call: Police, emergency crews respond to plane crash in Little Rock

Officials said that the preliminary report is expected to be published 15 days after the crash. They also said that investigations that have fatalities take between 12 to 24 months to complete.

