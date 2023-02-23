Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
FOX 16 News

Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt

By Katlyn BrieskornRachel TuckerDylan AbadKaycee Sloan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdYEP_0kwaAVXC00

PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a shooting in Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was shot and later died from her injuries.

‘A happy soul’: Family remembers 24-year-old reporter killed in Orlando shooting

After investigators left the scene, a news crew was parked outside the home where the homicide happened.

Mina said a man identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses walked up to the news vehicle and shot two people from News 13, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

On Thursday, News 13 identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons. Photojournalist Jesse Walden was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mina said Moses then walked to a home on Harrington Drive, where he shot a 9-year-old and her mother. The sheriff said the 9-year-old girl later died from her injuries. The mother is in critical condition. Investigators are not sure why Moses entered their home.

Mina said the two shootings are connected and linked Moses as the suspect in both cases. Moses has a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff.

“No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not a news professional should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said.

The sheriff said it is unclear why Moses targeted the news crew, the mother and the 9-year-old. Mina said the suspect may have mistaken the unmarked news vehicle with a similar-looking law enforcement vehicle that was parked there earlier that day.

‘This is really difficult’: Florida reporter gets emotional while covering death of another journalist

Moses is in custody and charges are pending.

“This is a sad day for our community,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Three people murdered by the acts of one criminal. We are grieving with our media partners at News 13 – and with our whole community tonight.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas MLK Commission gathers in Selma, Alabama
Selma, AL1 day ago
Arkansas MLK Commission visits Selma Jubilee Festival for a day of unity
Selma, AL23 hours ago
Talk Business & Politics: Arkansas LEARNS moves through House, heads back to Senate
Little Rock, AR10 hours ago
Class action lawsuit filed against Summit Utilities alleges price gouging
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
New brewery aims to make Arkansas the U.S. sake capital
Hot Springs, AR3 days ago
Jack in the Box to open first location in Arkansas
Rogers, AR4 days ago
Proposed Arkansas bill would prohibit animal breed bans in cities, counties
Maumelle, AR4 days ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: This day in weather history – March 1997 deadly tornado outbreak
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Pine Bluff man wins record $5.74M in Lucky for Life lottery, 3rd largest in state history
Pine Bluff, AR3 days ago
Arkansas state legislators hit the court in ‘Hoops for Kids’ Sake’ charity basketball game
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Gov. Sanders kicks off 100 years of Arkansas State Parks with event at Petit Jean State Park
Morrilton, AR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy