Sleet, freezing rain spur closures, flight cancellations

By Jim TortoraJames Battaglia,

11 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With snow, sleet, and freezing rain sweeping the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning, a few schools and businesses announced closures or delays.

Click here for an updated list of delays and cancellations.

A majority of flights scheduled to depart before 9 a.m. from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday morning were cancelled. But the schedule started looking better by 9 a.m. and is in mostly good shape the remainder of the day.

As always, please check ahead before heading out on your own or to pick someone up. Click here for an updated list of impacted flights.

Winter storm forecast from the weather team you can trust
