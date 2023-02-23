Sleet, freezing rain spur closures, flight cancellations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With snow, sleet, and freezing rain sweeping the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning, a few schools and businesses announced closures or delays.

A majority of flights scheduled to depart before 9 a.m. from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday morning were cancelled. But the schedule started looking better by 9 a.m. and is in mostly good shape the remainder of the day.

