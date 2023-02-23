Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What should I do if a tree falls on my house?

By Jack Baudoin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T38IZ_0kwaAGXX00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winter weather itself can be dangerous, but high winds can lead to something even more dangerous; falling trees.

More people are killed by falling trees in the U.S. every year than by sharks, according to Homes . While sharks have a reputation of being vicious killers, only 4-7 people lose their lives to shark attacks each year.

By comparison, over 100 people die by falling trees every year.

Being indoors when trees fall gives residents some protection, but they are still in danger. It is important for them to know what to do if a tree falls onto their house.

The first thing that they should do is leave their house and property as soon as they can. While trees can be knocked down due to high winds, the same can be said for power lines. Residents should beware of any downed electrical wires while they are fleeing.

In addition to this, many houses have gas lines connected, and these could have also been damaged. Any spark could start a blaze, so people should avoid using their phones to call for help until they are away from their residence.

Once they are a safe distance away, residents should call emergency services. First responders will come to the scene to make sure that the house is still safe and to treat any injuries that might have occured.

Falling trees can greatly damage a person’s house. Residents should contact their insurance providers as soon as possible to see if they can cover any emergency costs.

As far as actually getting the tree removed and damage fixed, residents will have to put in some time on their phone.

Even if the tree misses the house, the root system might grow under the residence. A contractor will be able to assess any damage inside of the house as well as be able to see just how expensive roof repairs will be if the tree did indeed fall on the house.

Contractors will only focus on repairing the home, so residents should also make sure to contact a tree removal company to get rid of the limbs. Experts advise homeowners against removing the tree or doing repairs themselves, as they might not be able to tell the full extent of the damage.

Even if the damage seems small, it could have still caused damage to the structural integrity of the house.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Is it legal to let my cat roam the neighborhood?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Is it better to flush or throw away toilet paper?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
‘Paleofest 2023’ roars its way into Rockford
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Janesville fire causes $95K in damages
Janesville, WI8 hours ago
Police: Missing Genoa man found dead in Kishwaukee River
Genoa, IL8 hours ago
Man killed in Rock County crash after car lights on fire
Sharon, WI5 hours ago
Worries over traffic for new Bears stadium
Arlington Heights, IL1 day ago
Is it smart to keep Impact fees in Belvidere?
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Rockford group helps kids’ mental health while giving home to veteran
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford featured on new episode of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Two Latina leaders in Rockford recognized for work in community
Rockford, IL4 hours ago
The only Synchronized Swimming in the Stateline
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Janesville Police surround house of Beloit shooting suspects
Janesville, WI1 day ago
Scales Mound survives Fulton; advances to NIU Super-Sectional
Lanark, IL1 day ago
True love match: Stillman Fire Chief donates a kidney to save his wife
Stillman Valley, IL2 days ago
Rockford man fighting for life after getting stabbed
Rockford, IL1 day ago
eBay sales over $600 must be reported to the IRS in 2023
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Rockford Art Museum showcases work of local high schoolers
Rockford, IL4 hours ago
Family of cold-case victim who died in 1983 gets ‘justice’ after 4 decades
Oregon, IL1 day ago
Images of the high school basketball season in the Rockford Region
Rockford, IL1 day ago
‘Overtime’ March 3, 2023
Rockford, IL1 day ago
‘Overtime’ spotlight: Lutheran’s Walt Hill Jr.
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rock Valley College’s district win tainted by ejections
Rockford, IL23 hours ago
Chaney’s 30-point explosion ignites Auburn’s Sectional Championship victory
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Byron Lady Tigers bring home a state runner-up trophy
Byron, IL23 hours ago
Walter Hill Junior’s 19-point fourth quarter leads Lutheran to Sectional Championship
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Hononegah graduate Jordan King named to Big East Conference first team
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy