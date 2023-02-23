Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Refugee petitions soaring in Mexico

By Julian Resendiz,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hk0z7_0kwaA6nW00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The number of refugee petitions more than doubled in the past two years in Mexico compared to the combined totals from 2019 and 2020, Mexican officials say.

And the numbers continue to rise, with 12,863 applications received by the Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission (COMAR) this past January compared with the 6,497 filed in January 2022.

More than 31,000 Hondurans filed for refugee status in Mexico last year, followed by 18,087 petitions from Cubans and 17,068 from Haitians, COMAR reported. Venezuelans were fourth with 14,823 applications and Nicaraguans fifth with 8,971. Most filings occurred in COMAR offices in Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala.

Biden ‘travel ban’ leaves asylum-seekers in hands of ‘coyotes,’ advocates say

Several hundred Afghans also petitioned for refugee status, refugee commission coordinator Andres Ramirez Silva said on social media . “For the first time in our history Afghan nationals are among the top 10 applicants,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQWZF_0kwaA6nW00
Graphic courtesy Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission

Mexican officials say they encourage foreign nationals who enter Mexico, even on foot, to petition for refugee status to avoid being detained, deported or falling prey to human traffickers. A humanitarian visa issued to those applying for refugee status allows them to move about designated areas unhindered.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Mexico has become a country of origin, travel, and destination for migrants, with citizens from 114 countries having come here. We have migrants from our hemisphere, from Asia, Africa and Europe,” said Francisco Garduno Yanez, head of Mexico’s National Migration Institute, who visited Juarez last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSLro_0kwaA6nW00
Mexican immigration permits lay abandoned at the U.S. border wall where migrants turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Border Report crews last December came across several Mexican immigration protection documents discarded along with worn clothing and food containers along a stretch of border wall where hundreds of migrants turned themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Bus driver arrested after 5-year-old student left behind in Edinburg school bus, police say
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Austin, TX2 days ago
Feds upgrading inspection technology at ports of entry
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
Washington, DC2 days ago
East Palestine residents erupt at town hall with Norfolk Southern official
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Counterfeit Money Affects Hewitt Restaurant
Hewitt, TX3 days ago
As EPA begins work on East Palestine cleanup, some states feel blindsided by waste disposal
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy