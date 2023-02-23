Open in App
KLST/KSAN

Oscars adds crisis team to ceremony post-Will Smith slap

By Christine Samra,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9kos_0kwaA42400

( KTLA ) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is still dealing with the backlash following last year’s slapping incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

To prevent future fiascos from happening, a crisis team will be standing by during this year’s ceremony for the first time ever.

Oscar nominations announced; ‘Everything,’ ‘Banshees’ lead the pack

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, explained to Time Magazine how the team has prepared for the 2023 awards show.

“Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly,” he explained. “This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify.”

Kramer believes that with a steady hand like Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show, things will be fine, but if not, the crisis team is on standby.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It will be broadcast live on ABC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bus driver arrested after 5-year-old student left behind in Edinburg school bus, police say
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA3 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV1 day ago
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
Counterfeit Money Affects Hewitt Restaurant
Hewitt, TX3 days ago
Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
Washington, DC2 days ago
Feds upgrading inspection technology at ports of entry
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy