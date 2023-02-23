Lee County residents move out from living under Matanzas Pass Bridge

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.– Up until this week, the area under the Matanzas Pass Bridge was a small city for Hurricane Ian’s homeless population.

People made homeless by the storm were living in tents, campers, and cars under the bridge, which connects the mainland to Fort Myers Beach.

We met Ashley Davis and her boyfriend Brian, who lost everything in the storm.

“The struggle is real. I feel like a lot of residents of Lee County have been forgotten,” said Davis.

Davis works full-time. When we met her she was waiting for assistance. We asked the couple what they’d do if they were forced to pack up and move out.

“Everyone deserves to be remembered and be helped,” Davis said.

The couple felt like they had nowhere to turn or help.

While many driving by turned a blind eye to the growing tent city, Jennifer Mosesso and her mother did the opposite.

We met them handing out Panera Bread to the Ian survivors under the bridge.

“We’re all the same. It’s so easy to judge people because they’re living on the streets, they’re in a parking lot here… but everybody has a story,” said Mosesso.

The mom-and-daughter duo made friends with Captain Jay.

He’s a Navy veteran who’s sailed the world. He was living on a boat before the hurricane and was rescued in a helicopter basket days after the storm. He said he was making the best of it in his tent, but the days were long.

Mosesso planned to bring Captain Jay a warm meal after they met.

Now, she brings Captain Jay weekly meals.

But Captain Jay no longer lives under the bridge. He’s now living on Estero Boulevard in his tent. A property owner has allowed him to set his tent up there for the time being.

As of Feb. 22, there are no tents left under the Matanzas Pass Bridge. A spokesperson for Lee County said the county has been doing outreach there.

Lee County Human and Veteran Services and Hot Teams have been working to help people relocate to housing and coordinate survivors with state and federal opportunities.