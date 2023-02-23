Former Fayetteville fire chief dies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Retired Fayetteville fire chief David Dayringer has died.

Dayringer spent 28 years as a deputy chief at a department in Tulsa until he moved to Fayetteville and became the fire chief in 2010. He retired from the department in 2019.

Dayringer is credited with many changes including helping get a new state-of-the-art training facility for the department.

He also helped recruit new firefighters on a national level.

