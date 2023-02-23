Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Former Fayetteville fire chief dies

By Justin Trobaugh,

11 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Retired Fayetteville fire chief David Dayringer has died.

Dayringer spent 28 years as a deputy chief at a department in Tulsa until he moved to Fayetteville and became the fire chief in 2010. He retired from the department in 2019.

Highfill Fire Department receives $25,000 grant from Firehouse Subs

Dayringer is credited with many changes including helping get a new state-of-the-art training facility for the department.

He also helped recruit new firefighters on a national level.

