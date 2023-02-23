Report: Cyberattack on Dole temporarily shuts down North American plants

Food producer Dole temporarily closed its North American plants after a ransomware attack earlier this month, according to reporting by CNN.

The news outlet obtained a company memo dated Feb. 10 shared with retailers that said the company was "in the midst" of a cyber attack and shut down its systems throughout North America.

The produce company known for its fruits, leafy greens and other vegetables operates four plants and employs about 3,000 people, according to a recent Dole website post.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Dole said there was a ransomware attack recently, but did not confirm the closures. A Dole spokesman declined further comment.

"While continuing to investigate the scope of the incident, the impact to Dole operations has been limited," the release states.

The release said the company notified law enforcement, and hired third-party cybersecurity experts to fix the issue. Experts are still working with Dole to secure its systems.