Indianapolis Indians will keep name, partner with local tribe: 'We want to be respectful'

INDIANAPOLIS – Sitting in a suite high above Victory Field, Indianapolis Indians chairman and CEO Bruce Schumacher talked about the two years leading to the decision he was about to reveal to IndyStar.

It was a decision that meant intense research, sleepless nights, traveling the country, attending tribal council meetings and becoming very close to the man sitting next to him, Chief Brian Buchanan of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.

In an exclusive interview with IndyStar on Wednesday afternoon, Schumacher said that Indianapolis' minor league baseball team would keep the Indians name, which it has had since 1902. In addition, the team is partnering with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.

That partnership will include recognition of Miami veterans during Native American Heritage Night at Victory Field, a Miami scholarship program, fan educational opportunities and a land acknowledgement statement that will be read before the start of every home game.

"As we prepare Victory Field for today's game, the Indianapolis Indians wish to acknowledge the Miami, Potawatomi, Shawnee, Delaware, Peoria and Kickapoo peoples, on whose ancestral homelands this field was built," the land acknowledgement statement given to IndyStar reads. "We honor these grounds and all indigenous people, who continue to reside in Indiana, and celebrate their resilience and strengths."

Schumacher said deciding whether to keep the Indians name was not taken lightly. He heard from many Native Americans who believe the Indians name is offensive and mocks their heritage. Schumacher said he had to weigh those thoughts against the input he received from other Native American groups, which urged him to keep the Indians name.

In the end, Schumacher decided that the Indians name, used respectfully and authentically, was right for the team.

"It is appropriate, being from the city of Indianapolis, 'the city of Indians,' and Indiana being the 'land of Indians,'" Schumacher said. "It just became a matter, in our eyes, of doing it the right way. And who better to advise us on doing it the right way than the Miami Indians of Indiana. We want to be respectful and we want to be authentic."

'I was totally appalled'

The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana is one of the 100 largest tribes in the United States with more than 5,000 members, Buchanan said.

Schumacher began talking with Buchanan in September and invited the chief and some of his council members to an Indians game.

"And I basically said, 'How do you feel about team nicknames and the Indianapolis Indians?'" Schumacher said. "'We've had some suggest that maybe we shouldn't be the Indianapolis Indians.'"

Buchanan, who grew up in Speedway, remembers that question from Schumacher. "I was totally appalled (that people thought it was inappropriate)," he said.

He went back to his council and they took a vote. It was a near unanimous decision to back the Indians name. One tribal member didn't vote.

"Everyone agreed this organization has done everything that's supposed to be done when you are going down this path and they've been so respectful in every aspect," Buchanan said. "Contacting us, that was the first thing that was major. And being able to listen and not have closed ears and eyes shut."

Buchanan was helpful, Schumacher said, in his explanation of why he believes "Indians" is not an offensive nickname.

"That's who we are. We are the Miami Indians of the state of Indiana. That's part of our name," Buchanan said. "It's about respect, it's about dignity, it's about recognition and the correct way to do it. If you put a drunken Indian out there or one that is looking all cartoonish, that's wrong. If you're going to portray an Indian that is not from this area, that's wrong. You're going to offend us.

"It's all about how you do it."

'Indigenous people in this state do not want this name'

Carolina A. Castoreno, executive director of the American Indian Center of Indiana, disagrees. She calls the team's decision to keep the Indians name "dehumanizing a whole race of people."

Castoreno has been an outspoken opponent of the Indians name and, at first, was brought in by the team for discussions two years ago when the Indians began researching the decision.

"They made it seem like they were very interested in what I had to say," Castoreno told IndyStar on Wednesday evening. "I told them the overwhelming response from indigenous people who live in this state is they do not want that name."

Castoreno said she gave the team names of several other prominent indigenous people in the state, people connected to Purdue, IUPUI, Indiana University and the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission.

"What they have done is they have ran through any recognized tribe or legitimate organization until they have gotten to somebody who has given them an answer they wanted to hear," she said.

Castoreno said she doesn't want to slight the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana tribe, but it "is not recognized by the state or federal government."

'Our local sports team is recognizing our identity'

Buchanan talked at length to IndyStar about that Wednesday. His tribe "is the only continuously functioning, treaty-recognized tribe in the country that is not considered a tribe by the federal government," he said. Buchanan is fighting that now in Washington, D.C.

But that lack of recognition doesn't take away his tribe's indigenous heritage and honor, said Buchanan, who helped the Indians craft its land acknowledgement statement.

"That's the kind of stuff that brings tears to our eyes," Buchanan said. "Because you have the feds in Washington, then you've got our local sports team actually recognizing our identity."

There is a way to do that without naming a sports team the "Indians," Castoreno said.

"We are human beings. We are not mascots," she said. "You can take pride in our city any way you want. You don't have to do it at the expense of marginalized groups."

Schumacher told IndyStar he talked to dozens of Native American people, scholars and groups in his research the past two years and believes the team can be a strong advocate for indigenous people.

"We look forward to using our platform to educate our fans by acknowledging, uplifting and honoring those upon whose ancestral lands Victory Field is built," he said.

"You take away the Indians name," Chief Buchanan said, "you're taking away part of our identity."

