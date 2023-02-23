Ashland working to overcome budget issues for proposed sidewalk project

Editor's note: This story has been updated with relevant information.

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Tuesday night, the City of Ashland Board of Aldermen revealed its plan to install about 1,400 feet of sidewalk near a high school, a trail and other safety features for a cross walk would no longer be financially feasible.

"Engineering costs were significantly higher than originally budgeted," Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinkler said.

In July 2022, the city passed a resolution to apply for 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grant through a partnership with the Southern Boone School District and Southern Boone YMCA.

The proposed project would have included:

Installation of two Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacon systems: One at South Henry Clay Boulevard and Amanda Drive crosswalk and the other on South Crump Lane at the Southern Boone High School

Construction of approximately 1,300 linear feet of sidewalk that would connect Liberty Landing Subdivision to the Southern Boone School District South Campus

Construction of approximately 100 linear feet of sidewalk that would connect Palomino Ridge Subdivision to the high school campus

Construction of an 8-foot wide walking trail along the perimeter of the YMCA’s property that will be open to the public and connect to South Main Street sidewalk

In a memo, it was stated the school district would to commit $10,000 to the grant project in support of the the RRFB systems and the sidewalks being built. The memo also stated the YMCA would commit $30,000 for the walking trail.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board announced that it was short about $30,000. Slinker said during the meeting the board were planning to hold a meeting with the YMCA Advisory Board to discuss adding in an additional $15,000 to keep the project alive.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Stephanie Bell said she was disappointed to find out the board was short on funding.

"Some of the projections in the grant applications, specifically the engineering costs, we had underestimated, and now we need additional funds in order to make the project work," Bell said.

Bell is glad that all of the participating boards are working to fill the gaps in funding.

"There's a lot of conversations going on behind the scene with the partners that were involved in the project. That means, you know, the school district, the YMCA, and the city, and I think all three are dedicated to making it work," Bell said.

Bell said the city was able to secure $130,000 to fund the project from MoDOT's TAP Grant Program

Slinker said the board is working with both the school board and the YMCA Advisory board to come up with enough funding to keep the project going. Slinker said they hope to provide an update regarding the project standing Thursday or Friday.

