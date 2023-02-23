Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

New Yorkers discuss pros & cons of Medical Aid in Dying

By Amal Tlaige,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TBnu_0kwa6P3X00

ALBANY N.Y. ( WTEN ) — The controversial Medical Aid in Dying Act has been proposed once again this year. The legislation would allow those with a terminal illness to request medication that allows them to die peacefully, but some are asking that the eligibility for those who can acquire the prescription be expanded.

“This legislation puts the power of how people die in the hands of the dying person,” said Corrine Carey, Senior Campaign Director for Compassion and Choices in New York and New Jersey. The bill would allow patients who have six months or less to live, and deemed mentally stable to request the medication. Right now, Medical Aid in Dying is legal in 11 states. Carey says advocates have been fighting for this legislation for eight years, “I just believe that everyone should have the right to die in a dignified way that’s consistent with their own faith and their own values and their own beliefs.”

Remembering the influential people who died in 2021

Cassandra Johnston agrees. Johnston was diagnosed with stage three cancer and says at the time of her diagnosis she was looking at all options of treatment. “And so you know, the stress of having cancer is one thing, but the stress of not knowing how traumatic or painful or just how much anguish you could suffer at the end of life really is what got me interested in being an advocate for this,” she said.

Reverend Jim Harden is against the legislation. He said medical care is specifically designed to heal and maintain life, “When you start to use medical technology to destroy life or hasten the demise of an existing life it goes against the entire grain of what medicine is all about and it devalues the person.”

Advocates call for Medical Aid in Dying Act to be passed in New York State

Max Micallef is an advocate for the original legislation and would even like to see it expanded to allow for people with invisible disabilities like chronic depression and anxiety to have access to the drug. “I will be one of the first people to tap into this expansion if it happens and I will be utilizing personally, the medically assisted suicide,” said Micallef. But Carey said that is not what this legislation is for, “This bill is for people who are dying and for people who are close to death, given a six-month prognosis.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Calls for more funding for Ombudsman Program in NYS
Albany, NY2 days ago
NY lawmakers review railway safety measures
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Hochul highlights plan to improve housing accessibility
Albany, NY4 days ago
Rep. Kelly calls for expansion of derailment assistance radius
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Casey, Fetterman introduce bipartisan bill to prevent future trail derailment disasters
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Judge rules against herbicide in Lake George
Lake George, NY2 days ago
Lost New York hiker rescued in Louisiana’s Kisatchie National Forest
New York City, NY2 days ago
Teacher on mission to climb tallest trees in every PA county
Danville, PA4 days ago
No hazardous materials from Saturday train derailment in Ohio
Springfield, OH8 hours ago
Horseheads Pat Carpenter playing well for Bonnies lax
Horseheads, NY1 day ago
Lamb, Bradley heading to NCAA Wrestling Tournament
Roanoke, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy