Columbus closes the city's overnight warming centers early this year

The City of Columbus has ended funding to warming centers early, making Thursday the last night they were open for those living on the streets and looking for respite from outdoor conditions.

Columbus City Council and the city's development department partnered with the homeless services organization Community Shelter Board , faith-based nonprofit United Methodist Church & Community Development for All People and the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless to create a winter warming plan, opening several warming centers across the city.

The city spent $590,000 funding the warming centers, and although they were originally going to be open through mid-March, city leaders made the decision to end the funding early when “safety became a concern," said Melanie Crabill, a spokesperson for Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.

“The warming centers have served their purpose, providing places for those experiencing homelessness to go during extreme weather,” she said. “They were never intended to be permanent shelters, but instead one part of many resources available to those in need.”

One of the warming centers — the former Summit on 16th United Methodist Church at 82 E. 16th Ave. — c losed Monday after two men were stabbed and injured Feb. 10 .

Two men staying at the warming center were hospitalized after a suspect entered the building and stabbed them both. The men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but the incident prompted the church, which leases the building to the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless, to shutter the warming center.

In addition to the now-closed warming center near Ohio State, the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless also operated a warming center at the Broad Street United Methodist Church at 501 E. Broad St. That warming center closed on Feb. 5, a decision made by church leadership after a fight took place and some damage occurred to the building, including a broken window, according to coalition board member Jim Rose.

The coalition received close to $300,000 from the city that it split to operate those two warming centers, Rose said. Those funds were allocated on a reimbursement model, meaning any funds not used would be returned to the city.

On Wednesday, the Church and Community Development for All People announced that the warming center it operates inside its own United Methodist Church at 946 Parsons Ave. would cease operating on Thursday night.

Mike Premo, executive director of Community Development for All People, expressed disappointment with the city's decision to end funding and close the warming centers early.

The overnight warming center opened Jan. 3 and was set to operate seven days a week until March 15, Premo said. However, Premo said the church will remain open indefinitely from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“What I keep hearing from folks is ‘Where am I going to go now?” he said.

Church for All People provided people who stayed at its warming center with a yoga mat, a blanket, a hot meal from Mid-Ohio Food Collective, a breakfast bar, coffee and a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus pass.

The South Side church capped the warming center at 80 people, which it consistently housed, often seeing the same people come back night after night.

“We really did hear from people a lot that this was the best place they ever stayed,” Premo said. “We pray that we don’t have dangerously cold temperatures for the remainder of this winter.”

Many community advocates for the homeless took to social media to criticize the city for the funding cut. Among them was Joe Motil, a mayoral candidate challenging Ginther.

"Ginther ... has no idea what to do regarding the needs of our unsheltered. He only writes checks, pushes them across his desk, and pays no attention to the consequences," Motil said in a written statement that suggested the city build its own warming centers, among other things.

Anyone looking for shelter can call the Community Shelter Board at 614-274-7000.

Dispatch reporter Eric Lagatta contributed to this article.

