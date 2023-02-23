Smyrna two-sport athlete Janae Edmondson had legs amputated as result of accident

Smyrna High two-sport athlete Janae Edmondson had both legs amputated as a result of a tragic accident that occurred in St. Louis Feb. 18, a source close to the family confirmed to The Daily News Journal.

Rhonda Ross, who is director of MIDTN Volleyball, the club in which Edmondson plays, confirmed with permission from the Edmondson family that Janae suffered amputation of both legs, one above the knee and one just below the knee.

Edmondson, a senior, is a volleyball and basketball standout at Smyrna. She was competing with her travel volleyball team in St. Louis, Missouri and, according to a police report, was struck by a vehicle at 8:39 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle that hit Edmondson had just been struck by another vehicle that, according to the report, violated a yield sign.

COACHES CONFIDENTIAL:What would coaches change about TSSAA state basketball tournaments?

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help Edmondson and her family, she was walking with her parents back to their hotel after competing in volleyball matches when the accident occurred.

Edmondson is a three-year starter on the Smyrna basketball team and was a standout on the volleyball court, where she committed to UT-Southern earlier this month.

UT-Southern volleyball coach Tristyn Lozano said that Edmondson will still have an opportunity to be a part of the program.

Ross said Edmondson was still in critical condition and undergoing surgeries in a St. Louis hospital. Smyrna principal Sheri Southerland said Edmondson would remain there for the next three to four weeks before being transported back to Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center.