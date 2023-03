blackhawkup.com

Blackhawks Trade for D Nikita Zaitsev, 2023 2nd, and 2026 4th Round Draft Picks By Editorials, 11 days ago

By Editorials, 11 days ago

Less than an hour ago the Blackhawks made it official by getting Ottawa Senators' defenseman Nikita Zaitsev. To take on the veteran (and his 4.5m ...