NBC New York

China Tech Companies Are Closely Watching ChatGPT's A.I. Skills. Here's What They're Doing About It By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC, 11 days ago

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC, 11 days ago

BEIJING — The business story of ChatGPT right now is more about what isn't known. Big tech companies in the U.S. and China rushed this ...