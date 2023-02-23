Colorado can shrink USC’s NCAA Tournament hopes

The Colorado Buffaloes are 15-13 and far out of the NCAA Tournament picture after a rough couple of months.

Tad Boyle’s team will need a miracle Pac-12 Tournament win in order to get into the Field of 68, although the Buffs could get into either one of the NIT or CBI.

The Buffs host the USC Trojans on Thursday night in another tough game just days after losing to Arizona on the road. Colorado has turned it around a little bit since losing five of six games and is now 3-2 in the last five games entering this USC showdown.

Colorado faced USC already this season in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 and lost, 68-61. That game was a bit of a coming-out party for Lawson Lovering, who scored 13 points with 14 rebounds in the loss at the Galen Center.

However, this could be the wrong time for Colorado to face USC. The Trojans lost two games two weeks ago, but they most recently beat Cal by 37 and then topped Stanford by 10 as Boogie Ellis dropped a career-high 33 points against the Cardinal.

The Trojans have moved back into the tournament field as of now, so they need to continue to win to stay on track for the Big Dance.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

