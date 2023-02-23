Open in App
Greensburg, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg LongHorn Steakhouse server saves woman choking on food

By Royce Jones,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLwQd_0kwa0UOk00

Greensburg LongHorn Steakhouse server saves woman choking on food 02:23

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A server at a local restaurant received a big honor all the way from the restaurant's national ownership.

His quick thinking and heroic instincts saved a woman's life last week in Westmoreland County.

The emergency happened inside the Greensburg LongHorn on Valentine's Day. The restaurant was full and chaotic. On one side of the dining room: a marriage proposal. On the other side: a woman choking on her steak.

According to LongHorn management, the woman, having Valentine's Day dinner with her husband and kids, suddenly started choking on her steak.

Their server Craig Kalich happened to hit the corner just in the nick of time.

Turns out, not only is he highly experienced in the service industry, he's also a former registered nurse and knew exactly what to do.

"I was very thankful and grateful to put it to good use. I love waiting tables but I love taking care of people too," he said.

Kalich said the woman looked a "shade of blue" and he asked if he could do the Heimlich maneuver.

"I got into position, I did one lighter push and it didn't dislodge the food and I did it a little harder and the second time it dislodged the food," he explained.

Kalich was honored on Wednesday with a presidential pin from his corporate bosses, an honor that is very exclusive and coveted in the LonghHorn franchise.

The woman who he saved was not at the event today. Neither LongHorn nor KDKA were able to reach her, but she did make a post on Facebook thanking Kalich, his manager and the rest of the team for helping and consoling her.

By the way, if you know who this woman is, let her know the people at Longhorn would love to follow up with her.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'It's nostalgic to me:' Vento's Pizza closes its doors for the final time
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
New Hazlett Theater hosting 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardobe'
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Jury selection to begin in Calvin Crew trial
Pitcairn, PA6 hours ago
Community rallies to host fundraiser for Sewickley woman who lost two kids, home in fire
Sewickley, PA2 days ago
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Connellsville, PA1 day ago
Cranberry Township acquires 71-acre Powell Farm for agricultural center
Cranberry Township, PA2 days ago
Woman killed, 5 others escape during trailer fire in Bullskin Township
Bullskin Township, PA1 day ago
W. Va. drag show canceled due to threats
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Ford planning to open 'Latitude AI' in former Argo AI headquarters in the Strip District
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Asian grocery store coming to Point Breeze
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Hampton Township
Hampton Township, PA1 day ago
Emission stacks torn down at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station
Masontown, PA1 day ago
1 killed in McKeesport shooting
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Potential jurors in Tree of Life trial reportedly to begin completing questionnaires
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Teenager shot in the leg in Clairton
Clairton, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Workweek cooldown on the way
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
State police searching for two suspects for allegedly stealing thousands from supply store
Georgetown, PA13 hours ago
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting girl at Monroeville hotel arrested
Monroeville, PA3 days ago
Westmoreland County woman facing more than 1,000 animal cruelty charges
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday looks sunny and warmer
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Heinz History Center's senior curator talks about pioneering Pittsburgh women
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Police investigating homicide in Eau Claire, Butler County
Eau Claire, PA3 days ago
28-year-old man shot and killed in Eau Claire, Butler County
Eau Claire, PA3 days ago
Independent testing finds high levels of acrolein near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
6-year-old girl hit while waiting for bus in North Belle Vernon laid to rest
Belle Vernon, PA4 days ago
10-year-old boy gets birthday surprise from Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy