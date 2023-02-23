Greensburg LongHorn Steakhouse server saves woman choking on food 02:23

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A server at a local restaurant received a big honor all the way from the restaurant's national ownership.

His quick thinking and heroic instincts saved a woman's life last week in Westmoreland County.

The emergency happened inside the Greensburg LongHorn on Valentine's Day. The restaurant was full and chaotic. On one side of the dining room: a marriage proposal. On the other side: a woman choking on her steak.

According to LongHorn management, the woman, having Valentine's Day dinner with her husband and kids, suddenly started choking on her steak.

Their server Craig Kalich happened to hit the corner just in the nick of time.

Turns out, not only is he highly experienced in the service industry, he's also a former registered nurse and knew exactly what to do.

"I was very thankful and grateful to put it to good use. I love waiting tables but I love taking care of people too," he said.

Kalich said the woman looked a "shade of blue" and he asked if he could do the Heimlich maneuver.

"I got into position, I did one lighter push and it didn't dislodge the food and I did it a little harder and the second time it dislodged the food," he explained.

Kalich was honored on Wednesday with a presidential pin from his corporate bosses, an honor that is very exclusive and coveted in the LonghHorn franchise.

The woman who he saved was not at the event today. Neither LongHorn nor KDKA were able to reach her, but she did make a post on Facebook thanking Kalich, his manager and the rest of the team for helping and consoling her.

By the way, if you know who this woman is, let her know the people at Longhorn would love to follow up with her.