Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

East Palestine resident forced to throw away 'memories'

By Erica Mokay,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvinX_0kwa0TW100

East Palestine resident forced to throw away 'memories' after train derailment 02:26

EAST PALESTINE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman who has spent decades making memories in East Palestine, Ohio, has been forced to throw away precious items following the toxic train derailment.

For 62 years, 83-year-old Marlene Young has lived in East Palestine. Her home, which sits less than 1 mile from the derailment site, has always been her sanctuary. It is where she raised her family. But now she lives in fear.

"Just come in and help us," she said. "Please, come in and help us."

Inside her home, trinkets and pictures that up until a few weeks ago filled her home surround her. Some of it now fills her trash can.

"Those are my memories," she said. "What I'm having to get rid, some small things to some people but memories to me."

When she's not cleaning up what trains, controlled explosions and chemicals left behind, she's in her favorite chair and watching tv, listening to the big plans and promises from the big names and agencies she sees on TV. She hopes their words aren't empty like the walls around her.

"I've just been sitting tight waiting to hear good news every day," she said.

KDKA-TV's Erica Mokay: "Have you gotten any good news since the derailment happened?"

Young: "Not really. I get down. I sit here and think of what's happened. I cry. But it's just got to happen. We've just got to get back on our feet again and get through this together."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Heavy rain in East Palestine causes dam to overflow
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Get us out!’: Ohio residents demand evacuation
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
National deli chain coming to the Valley
Hermitage, PA11 hours ago
‘I have to feed my family too’: East Palestine mayor ‘lost it’ at town hall
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Man murdered after lured outside by third party
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Folks demand Norfolk Southern buy homes of residents wishing to leave East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Pedestrian hit crossing Route 422 in Niles
Niles, OH2 days ago
Over 4 million gallons of waste from train derailment shipped throughout Ohio, to other states
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Independent air testing shows parts of East Palestine have increased levels of some chemicals
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Hampton Township
Hampton Township, PA1 day ago
Potential jurors in Tree of Life trial reportedly to begin completing questionnaires
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Worker dies in concrete crushing in Weirton
Weirton, WV3 days ago
President Biden says he will visit East Palestine, Ohio 'at some point'
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
State police searching for two suspects for allegedly stealing thousands from supply store
Georgetown, PA13 hours ago
Crawford County PSP chase ends with injuries, pending charges
Saegertown, PA2 days ago
East Palestine man questions test results about his private well water
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
1 killed in McKeesport shooting
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Youngstown man whose Farrell arrest video sparked social media anger held for trial
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Detectives seek help in 2018 murder on Youngstown’s South Side
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Questions raised after strange puddles appear on street in E. Palestine
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Traffic moving again along 77N near Canton
Canton, OH2 days ago
Independent testing finds high levels of acrolein near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Jury selection to begin in Calvin Crew trial
Pitcairn, PA6 hours ago
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich calls East Palestine train derailment 'classic cover-up'
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Person dies at former National Steel site on Frontier property in West Virginia
Weirton, WV4 days ago
Traffic at stand still following head on crash in Weirton
Weirton, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy