Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Refugee petitions soaring in Mexico

By Julian Resendiz,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJk0G_0kwZzvP600

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The number of refugee petitions more than doubled in the past two years in Mexico compared to the combined totals from 2019 and 2020, Mexican officials say.

And the numbers continue to rise, with 12,863 applications received by the Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission (COMAR) this past January compared with the 6,497 filed in January 2022.

More than 31,000 Hondurans filed for refugee status in Mexico last year, followed by 18,087 petitions from Cubans and 17,068 from Haitians, COMAR reported. Venezuelans were fourth with 14,823 applications and Nicaraguans fifth with 8,971. Most filings occurred in COMAR offices in Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala.

Biden ‘travel ban’ leaves asylum-seekers in hands of ‘coyotes,’ advocates say

Several hundred Afghans also petitioned for refugee status, refugee commission coordinator Andres Ramirez Silva said on social media . “For the first time in our history Afghan nationals are among the top 10 applicants,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQWZF_0kwZzvP600
Graphic courtesy Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission

Mexican officials say they encourage foreign nationals who enter Mexico, even on foot, to petition for refugee status to avoid being detained, deported or falling prey to human traffickers. A humanitarian visa issued to those applying for refugee status allows them to move about designated areas unhindered.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Mexico has become a country of origin, travel, and destination for migrants, with citizens from 114 countries having come here. We have migrants from our hemisphere, from Asia, Africa and Europe,” said Francisco Garduno Yanez, head of Mexico’s National Migration Institute, who visited Juarez last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSLro_0kwZzvP600
Mexican immigration permits lay abandoned at the U.S. border wall where migrants turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Border Report crews last December came across several Mexican immigration protection documents discarded along with worn clothing and food containers along a stretch of border wall where hundreds of migrants turned themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Feds upgrading inspection technology at ports of entry
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roswell man arrested in shooting of NMSP officer’s home
Roswell, NM2 days ago
Gallup Police: Man killed 15-year-old that was selling THC vapes
Gallup, NM3 days ago
Bill proposes wait period for New Mexico gun buyers
Albuquerque, NM1 hour ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Hobbs woman sentenced for stealing car with kids inside
Hobbs, NM2 days ago
New ‘low energy’ scanning coming to New Mexico ports of entry
El Paso, TX2 days ago
“Dancing in the Cave” at the University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Case dismissed for 18-year-old accused of taking gun to high school football game
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque cemetery takes extra precautions to protect park
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA1 day ago
NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
APD: Criminals reoffend when victims refuse to cooperate
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
FBI finds guns in felon’s Albuquerque home
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Rebel Wilson reveals she was banned from Disneyland for a bathroom selfie
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Roswell Police: Woman steals from mall, drives wrong-way on highway
Roswell, NM1 day ago
Data shows many shooting, stabbing, fight reports at Albuquerque food market
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy