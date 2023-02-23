Open in App
Randolph, MA
New York Post

Daycare worker charged after taping 2-year-old girl’s mouth shut

By Patrick Reilly,

11 days ago

A Massachusetts daycare worker has been arrested and charged after a mother claimed that the woman taped her 2-year-old’s mouth shut.

Amy Li, an employee at Here We Grow Daycare in Randolph, allegedly placed tape over the young girl’s mouth last Thursday, Boston 25 News reported .

The girl’s mother, Nyasia Holmes, told the news outlet that Li, 26, admitted to taping her daughter’s mouth shut when she picked her up from the daycare.

“She was just trying to cover her tracks because there was a person who witnessed what happened to my daughter,” said Holmes.

Holmes said that a coworker witnessed the incident and reported it to the daycare’s director.

However, Holmes does not believe that Li gave her an accurate depiction of what actually transpired at the daycare, which her daughter had attended for over a year.

In a Facebook post, Holmes said a witness told her that Li put masking tape over her daughter’s mouth and made her sit in a “thinking chair” after she had a temper tantrum so she would not wake up the other children, who were sleeping at the time.

“Why did you think it was okay to put a 2-year-old in a thinking chair and obstruct her breathing and talking?” she questioned. “I’m angry that she exposed my child to that type of torture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkjVV_0kwZxb4E00
The enraged mother said the worker taped her daughter’s mouth shut at Here We Grow Daycare in Randolph, Mass.
Google Maps

Holmes immediately filed a report with the Randolph Police Department and the Department of Children and Families.

The next day, she met with Li and the daycare director.

Holmes said she wants to know why she had to report the incident to the police and not the daycare.

The enraged mother said she does not believe “this was a one-time incident.”

“It’s not okay. You’re not getting away with it. I will get justice for my child,” she told Boston 25 News.

Li is charged with reckless endangerment of a child and assault and battery. She has been issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court at a later date, according to the outlet.

