Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
New York Post

A needed slapdown of NY’s arrogant progressives

By Post Editorial Board,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9aPK_0kwZxXUC00

In a fat slap at state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the arrogant far-left coterie that now runs the Legislature, a trial-court judge ruled Tuesday that the full Senate must vote on a governor’s nominee to the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest bench.

In a nine-page opinion, state Supreme Court Judge Thomas Whelan wrote that committee votes “cannot substitute for the power reserved to the Senate by the constitution,” though ASC (D-Yonkers) and other Democrats had argued for weeks that the Judiciary Committee’s 10-9 vote against the Hector LaSalle nomination was sufficient.

ASC tried to avoid this slapdown by belatedly calling a snap floor vote to torpedo LaSalle last week, but Whelan let a GOP senator’s suit proceed anyway, since the larger issue still stands.

No Senate leader had ever tried this stunt before, by the way, and Gov. Kathy Hochul had also called out the no-vote move as unconstitutional — whereas no one challenged ASC’s power to fix that Judiciary vote by stacking the committee with LaSalle opponents, only slammed it for the dirty trick it was.

And this slapdown follows last year’s state-court humiliation of the Legislature, tossing out progressives’ bid to gerrymander New York’s US House and state Senate districts, in clear defiance of the state Constitution as amended by the voters .

Indeed, the drive to reject LaSalle, and progs’ demand for a nominee who’ll pull the courts hard-left, is plainly rooted in that earlier defeat: They want a top court that will endorse the next gerrymander, and indeed read progressives’ wish-list into New York law without the need for legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22g5PT_0kwZxXUC00
Andrea Stewart-Cousins tried to avoid this slapdown by calling a snap floor vote last week, but Whelan let a GOP senator’s suit proceed anyway.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Yet refusing a floor vote for LaSalle, even though ASC always insisted she had the votes to sink him, was also an added power play against Hochul: The gov plainly realizes the far-left agenda on everything from crime to taxes means disaster for the state; progressives want her to think she’ll get nothing but humiliation if she fights the lunacy.

Instead, Hochul now knows she has at least a shot at the support of the judicial branch. And since the progs are plainly determined to use their temporary power to lock in permanent control of state government, the gov has every reason to fight long and hard going forward: The future of democracy in New York is at stake.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
New York Nurse Fired After Allegedly Slamming 2-Day-Old Baby Onto Bassinet
New York City, NY6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NY court workers fired for refusing COVID vax must be rehired with back pay as state board scraps mandate
New York City, NY3 hours ago
NY’s lax bail law lets lethal fentanyl peddlers off scot-free: DA Ray Tierney
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Mass. high school accused of barring white student actors from production
Newton, MA5 hours ago
Ohio may have ‘missed a bullet’ in latest train derailment: Rep. Mike Turner
Springfield, OH10 hours ago
SNAP emergency benefits to end this week; here’s what you need to know
New York City, NY6 days ago
Teen hikers stranded in California snowstorm for days huddled together to survive: authorities
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Ohio residents ordered to stay inside as another train derails
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Texas ranch of late oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens sells after $80M price cut
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Jamestown man indicted on murder charge
Jamestown, NY5 days ago
This Massive Amish Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit
Penn Yan, NY7 days ago
Police in Lower Hudson Valley Rescue Dogs, Including One Tied to Tree [PICS]
Yonkers, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy