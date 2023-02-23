Andrew Lloyd Webber will bring back ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ penning King Charles III’s coronation music

ANDREW Lloyd Webber’s “ The Phantom of the Opera” is no phantom. It’s alive and well. Forget thinking it’s dead. The thing’s just sleeping. Closing soon on Broadway, April 16. But returning. This theater classic, which even had nine film lives is not going anywhere soon.

It will return. Downsized. Like a 14-piece orchestra instead of the usual 20. Think Phantom-lite.

Lordship Webber is also writing coronation music to accompany the new King Charles III . He loves the royals. Gotten multi honors with the royals. Now he’s writing whatever oompahs don’t clash with a crown and ermine cape. If necessary, he’ll even join in tinkling on Prince Empty and me-me-Meghan.

More. His newest reworked B’way musical “Bad Cinderella” is now ready to open the Imperial on March 22 — his 75th birthday.

On Friday, restaurateur Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s papa , celebrates three years sober with a non-booze dinner party co-hosted by sobriety worker Rachel Hechtman. It’s at his just reopened West 68th Street Joanne Trattoria.

No Champagne, wine, beer, or scotch. The only alcohol served is for wiping off if somebody schloomps spaghetti sauce onto you. With the food can come whatever’s a pomegranate negroni sbagliato or a blood orange spritz — and just maybe Stefani Germanotta, a.k.a Gaga.

WASHINGTON — which organizes only Biden’s nap time — is now staging the Democratic National Convention . That mosh pit, like mosquito bites, is soon upon us. Question being, where to hold it? The real question is why ?

NYC launched a campaign bid . Also scratching for it are Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. Chicago’s got more problems than we have. Houston? Perfect spot in hot summer. Atlanta? I mean, why? Must be the only body in our capital with its head on straight is the Lincoln Memorial.

All civilization knows there’s no place like New York. Comparatively, every other place is a parking lot. De Blasio, with lots of time on his hands, nearly nailed it — but blew the deal. Two reasons. He wanted it held in Barclays in Brooklyn. That was no. Also, he probably wanted his wife to be in charge. And even Lincoln said no.

A NON-political appreciation for how our governor puts herself together. She reps the No. 1 fashion city — and always looks it.

Whenever Kathy Hochul appears — despite an endless nonstop day — every hair in place. Clothes tasteful. Never a wrinkle. Not a spot. No rip anywhere. Nothing smeared. Shoes buffed. Makeup fresh.

Melania, Jackie Kennedy, and Nancy Reagan had that ability. I recognize this is trivial compared to people’s griefs and needs. I’m just grateful that in today’s sweaty tees, ripped jeans, no bras, no pants world she represents us tastefully.

I GUESS it’s not patriotic to keep knocking on Washington. Maybe we should just praise America’s one elected official who actually came second in the voting for the Our Most Exciting Speaker Award. The winner? Marcel Marceau.

Only in the USA, kids, only in the USA.