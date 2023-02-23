Open in App
Webster, NY
Proposed Webster highway facility has big price tag, town says it’s needed

By Christian Garzone,

11 days ago

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Webster could be getting a new highway facility for its trucks, equipment, and staff — something the highway superintendent feels is much needed. The proposed new building, though, has a big price tag that could mean a tax hike for residents.

The current highway facility was built in 1969, and renovated more times than Webster Highway Superintendent Patrick Stephens can count.

“It has served the town very well but there are a couple of issues with it now that are going to require its replacement, unfortunately.”

Stephens said structural problems are found throughout— and the size and space are tough. It can only fit 14 of the town’s 24 trucks. Additionally, “in ’69 when the facility was built, there was a staff of 18 that utilized it. We now have a staff of over 40.”

With all that combined, Stephens said the only option is a new facility, which would fit 30 trucks and 50 to 55 staff members.

“That’s the best way to spend the tax dollars in order to get an efficient facility that allows us to continue to serve the community,” he said.

That estimated price tag is $28 million dollars, which will increase taxes by an estimated 50 cents per $1,000 dollars of assessed value. About $100 extra per year for 30 years.

“We’re concerned with the cost also,” he said, adding, “we’re doing everything possible to minimize that cost.”

Should all be approved, construction then begins in the fall. The new facility would be on the current grounds, and operations would continue during development. Stephens says that’s a big plus.

“A temporary relocation of a facility like this would cost millions of dollars and it would also risk our ability to provide the services that we do,” he said.

Thursday night at the Webster Town Hall there will be a bonding resolution on this modernization project. The meeting starts at 7:30 pm and the public is invited to attend and voice support— or concerns.

Residents are encouraged to go and see the facility as it stands now. Tours are offered every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 pm, and Wednesdays at noon. To book a tour, reach out to the town of Webster at 585-872-1000, or click here .



