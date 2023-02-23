Photos: Winter storm hits Southern California

An unusual winter storm is hitting Southern California this week, bringing heavy rain, hail and possible snow to elevated valleys in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.



A child builds a snowman in Yucaipa Community Park. Feb. 23, 2023 (KTLA)

The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Snow on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Snow along SR-14 in Antelope Valley, California. Feb. 23, 2023. (Caltrans)

Snow along SR-14 in Antelope Valley, California. Feb. 23, 2023. (Caltrans)

Snow in Yucaipa caused a 20-car pileup on Feb. 22, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A man in shorts and a t-shirt pumps gas at a gas station in Frazier Park, California. Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Snow in Big Bear, California. Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Snow in Big Bear, California. Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A tall eucalyptus tree came crashing down onto cars Tuesday evening outside the Pacific Lanai Apartments in Manhattan Beach.

A tall eucalyptus tree came crashing down onto cars around 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023 outside the Pacific Lanai Apartments in Manhattan Beach. (KTLA)

Satellite-Radar and storm advisories for Feb. 22, 2023.

Wind toppled a tree that blocked the entrance to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center on Torrance Boulevard on Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Rainfall amounts will range from 2 to 5 inches for coastal areas and valleys, according to the National Weather Service . As much as seven feet of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains above 4,000 feet.

NWS has issued several weather alerts for Southern California, including high wind warnings, winter storm warnings, and a rare blizzard warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

Send your photos and video to KTLANewsAssignDesk@nexstar.tv.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.