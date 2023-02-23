Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

Photos: Winter storm hits Southern California

By Marc Sternfield,

11 days ago

An unusual winter storm is hitting Southern California this week, bringing heavy rain, hail and possible snow to elevated valleys in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxQQC_0kwZuyW000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJbzT_0kwZuyW000
    A child builds a snowman in Yucaipa Community Park. Feb. 23, 2023 (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auNID_0kwZuyW000
    The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lTWY_0kwZuyW000
    The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSzbk_0kwZuyW000
    Snow on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhmiT_0kwZuyW000
    Snow along SR-14 in Antelope Valley, California. Feb. 23, 2023. (Caltrans)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFqxz_0kwZuyW000
    Snow along SR-14 in Antelope Valley, California. Feb. 23, 2023. (Caltrans)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQ1yP_0kwZuyW000
    Snow in Yucaipa caused a 20-car pileup on Feb. 22, 2023. (OnScene.TV)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuwG8_0kwZuyW000
    A man in shorts and a t-shirt pumps gas at a gas station in Frazier Park, California. Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XEq0_0kwZuyW000
    Snow in Big Bear, California. Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244NH4_0kwZuyW000
    Snow in Big Bear, California. Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLtaO_0kwZuyW000
    A tall eucalyptus tree came crashing down onto cars Tuesday evening outside the Pacific Lanai Apartments in Manhattan Beach.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jhVF_0kwZuyW000
    A tall eucalyptus tree came crashing down onto cars around 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023 outside the Pacific Lanai Apartments in Manhattan Beach. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4uKl_0kwZuyW000
    Satellite-Radar and storm advisories for Feb. 22, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWhTu_0kwZuyW000
    Wind toppled a tree that blocked the entrance to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center on Torrance Boulevard on Feb. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Rainfall amounts will range from 2 to 5 inches for coastal areas and valleys, according to the National Weather Service . As much as seven feet of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains above 4,000 feet.

NWS has issued several weather alerts for Southern California, including high wind warnings, winter storm warnings, and a rare blizzard warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

Send your photos and video to KTLANewsAssignDesk@nexstar.tv.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

