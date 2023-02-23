Photos: Winter storm hits Southern California

An unusual winter storm is hitting Southern California this week, bringing heavy rain, hail and possible snow to elevated valleys in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2 to 5 inches for coastal areas and valleys, according to the National Weather Service . As much as seven feet of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains above 4,000 feet.
NWS has issued several weather alerts for Southern California, including high wind warnings, winter storm warnings, and a rare blizzard warning for Los Angeles County mountains.
