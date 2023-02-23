Whoopi Goldberg to Guest Star on 'The Conners'

Whoopi Goldberg will be featured in an upcoming episode of the ABC comedy, The Conners. Per a description from Deadline , The View moderator will play Ms. Glen in the Roseanne sequel series, Mark's (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher, who has a complicated history with another member of the Conner family. No matter how difficult things may seem, the family always rallies together. The show airs every Wednesday on ABC at 8 pm.

With the show's success has come some hardship. Initially a reboot of the classic Roseanne , its predecessor was canceled in 2018 after renewing it for an 11th season, followed by controversial and racist remarks comedian Rosseanne Barr made about President Barack Obama. The same year, an idea about the show possible continuing under a different name and focus on Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) could work. Eventually, the show was reworked to focus on the whole Conner family.

Barr was aned out with the new show, and her character would be killed off. Despite her exit under the conditions, she received a payout.

In the meantime, Goldberg is reprising her role as Sister Mary Clarence in the forthcoming third installemt of Sister Act 3. The movie is being directed by Tyler Perry.

She can also be seen recurring in Tracy Oliver's Amazon comedy Harlem as Dr. Elise Pruitt, head of philosophy at a university that Meagan Good's character Camilis also a professor. Goldberg also starred in Anansi Boys for Prime Video. She recently played the role of Guinan in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and Miss Willa in MGM+'s Godfather of Harlem.

Simultaneously, she continues her work on the longrunning daytime talk show. She sits alongside Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin. Goldberg has been on the show since 2007. She, too, has had controversy over comments she made about the Holocaust.