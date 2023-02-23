Georgia Hires New Offensive Line Assistant

As spring practice begins to inch closer, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to have changes made to their staff. As of late, Georgia has seen former offensive coordinator Todd Monken head off to the NFL with Baltimore, Robert Muschamp went to the Los Angeles Chargers and now Jeremy King will be joining the staff to serve as the program's offensive line graduate assistant.

King will be coming from Valdosta State's football program where he was a running backs graduate assistant for the Blazers. He also got his college degree from there. This will be King's second stop as a coach and is quite the leap considering he will be going from a Division II program to now one of the best programs in the country and the now back-to-back national champs.

The former Valdosta State coach released a statement on Twitter announcing his move to Georgia and made sure to thank his former team for the past two seasons.

Georgia's offensive line unit is coming off of a tremendous season. They were one of the finalists for the Joe Moore award, which is given to the nation's best offensive line unit for that season. Broderick Jones who served as the team's starting left tackle this past season, is also on the verge of becoming a first-round pick in this year's upcoming draft.

The Bulldogs also saw their starting right tackle, Warren McClendon, declare for the draft as well, but managed to retain Sedrick Van Pran who has served as the team's starting center for the past two seasons and elected to come back for another season. It came as huge news for the Bulldogs as replacing three starters on the offensive line would have been a major hurdle to get over this offseason.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searles has been very productive since taking over at that position both on the recruiting trail and as a coach, and now coach King will be looking to help continue that success for the foreseeable future with his new program.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN