Open in App
Hingham, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Bill would require hospitals test for date rape drugs in suspected victims

By Tiffany Chan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbsjZ_0kwZtMRx00

Bill would require hospitals test for date rape drugs in suspected victims 02:25

HINGHAM – What started as an early dinner for a group of South Shore mothers took a scary turn.

Sara Mason Ader and her friends went out for a bite and drinks in downtown Hingham and one of them became disoriented at the table.

"She just stopped making sense. Her eyelids were very heavy. She was wavering around in her chair," Mason Ader told WBZ-TV.

Something was just off about the grandmother in her 60s and her friends suspected she may have been drugged.

"One of us, the one who wasn't driving, ordered a second round," Mason Ader explained. "We suspect that second round was the tainted round."

They drove her home and the victim's husband, a doctor, rushed her to the emergency room worried she might've been roofied. But to his surprise, the hospital wouldn't run the necessary tests to find out. There wasn't a standard protocol.

"They tested her for stroke, heart attack. Tested her blood for cocaine, heroin. Everything but the date rape drug," she said. "How can the hospitals not be testing for that?"

Their state senator, Republican Patrick O'Connor, was equally as confused and concerned – signing onto a bill that would require hospitals to test for date rape drugs if a victim suspects they've been targeted.

"Without that critical evidence, there's nothing the police department can do. There's no data set, there are no numbers out there," said Senator O'Connor.

The bill's author, Senator Paul Feeney, said such a law would encourage more drugging victims to speak out and give police the necessary tools to investigate these crimes.

"A crime's been committed. They should have that information, know exactly what's in their system… go back to the venue and say look, we need to put an end to this," said Sen. Feeney.

Ader's friend recovered, but she wants this to be a lesson that this isn't happening to just twenty-somethings at college bars. Mothers in their fifties and sixties have become targets.

She wants people to keep an eye on their friends and their drinks.

"This could happen to anyone, anywhere."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Roxbury McDonald's break-in suspect may have used drive-thru
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Two Newton Police Officers attacked during 911 call
Newton, MA7 hours ago
2 people charged in bribery scheme at Brockton RMV
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Substance abuse recovery clinic owner faces charges
Newton, MA3 days ago
MBTA captures vandal blacking out security cameras on very same camera
Quincy, MA1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Roxbury
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Police search for man linked to "suspicious" death inside Malden apartment
Malden, MA3 days ago
85-year-old woman punched by rider on MBTA Silver Line bus
Boston, MA2 days ago
4 residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Yarmouth nursing home
Yarmouth, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts man dies while snorkeling off Florida Keys
Weymouth, MA9 hours ago
Massachusetts State Troopers, Cadets take a polar plunge
Worcester, MA1 hour ago
SUV crashes into Wilmington home
Wilmington, MA2 days ago
New Hampshire woman uses Facebook to get help during fire
Hampton, NH3 days ago
High tide sweeps car away
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Family of man dragged to death on Red Line sues MBTA
Boston, MA4 days ago
Several injured in wrong-way crash on Mass Pike
Boston, MA4 days ago
Wellesley holding hearing to address pickleball noise complaints
Wellesley, MA2 days ago
Cancer survivor meets stem cell donor who saved his life
Boston, MA3 days ago
House engulfed by flames in Oak Bluffs fire
Oak Bluffs, MA7 hours ago
Endangered whales close Cape Cod Canal
Bourne, MA3 hours ago
Dogs ride bus to daycare on the North Shore
Marblehead, MA2 days ago
I-Team: Judge blocks MV Realty mortgages, releases liens
Rutland, MA2 days ago
Keller @ Large: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends rent control proposal
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Video shows woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at MBTA station
Cambridge, MA2 days ago
Governor Maura Healey appoints first Secretary of Veterans Services
Boston, MA2 days ago
"Close calls," like the one at Logan Airport, are becoming more common
Boston, MA4 days ago
TikTok unveils one hour time limit for users under 18
Boston, MA4 days ago
NTSB investigating JetBlue, Learjet close call at Logan Airport
Boston, MA4 days ago
"That's all I do!" Local teens talk TikTok's new time limit
Boston, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy