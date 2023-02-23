Local gymnasts flock to state meet this weekend

Owatonna knocks off second-ranked South in Section 1AA

Fourteen gymnasts from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area will be in the state Class AA individual meet Saturday.

That group includes three each from Lakeville South, Farmington and Rosemount; two each from Lakeville North and Eagan; and one from Apple Valley/Eastview. They will compete in the Class AA meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul (adjacent to Xcel Energy Center).

No local teams qualified for the Class AA team competition, scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday. Owatonna, ranked sixth in Class AA, defeated second-ranked Lakeville South and ninth-ranked Farmington in the Section 1AA meet Feb. 15. East Ridge won the Section 3AA team championship Feb. 17 at Eagan High School against a field that included Rosemount, Eagan and Apple Valley/Eastview.

Section 1AA

Lakeville South gymnasts Alexa Drew, Ella Erickson and Autumn Schmidt took the top three places in the Section 1AA all-around to earn the right to compete at the state meet. All three competed at state last year although in individual events rather than the all-around.

Drew, a junior, was the Section 1AA champion, scoring 36.70 points. Erickson, who’s a senior, took second with 36.35 and Schmidt, a junior, placed third with 36.30. Three Owatonna gymnasts placed fourth through sixth, all within four-tenths of a point of Schmidt, who was the final section all-around qualifier.

Emma Oden of Farmington finished seventh in the all-around with 35.45. Following her were two Lakeville North gymnasts, Emma Hoffacker (34.95) and Julie Dawson (34.575).

State all-around qualifiers can compete for medals in that category as well as the four individual events. The top three finishers in each event at the section level who are not all-around qualifiers also advance to the state meet.

Farmington’s Kinsley Taylor advanced on uneven bars by placing third in the section meet with 8.9. Lakeville South’s Schmidt and Drew were the top two finishers. Hoffacker of Lakeville North was fourth with 8.75, also good for a place at the state meet.

Emerson Marken of Farmington was Section 1AA balance beam champion, scoring 9.4 and edging Owatonna’s Delia Neumann, who was second with 9.35.

Floor exercise state qualifiers included Mya Varholdt of Lakeville North (third, 9.475) and Macyn Hins of Farmington (fourth, 9.475). Six gymnasts scored 9.425 or better on floor; Erickson won the closely contested event with 9.5.

Owatonna scored 145.325 to win the team championship, with Lakeville South (143.075), Farmington (142.55) and Lakeville North (140.20) placing second through fourth.

Owatonna outscored Lakeville South in three of the four events and had a big advantage on beam, scoring 36.675 to South’s 33.9. The Cougars outscored Owatonna by almost nine-tenths of a point on bars and were within a fraction of the Huskies on the other two events. Owatonna outscored Farmington on all four events.

Section 3AA

Eagan senior Gwen Paolello is a state qualifier after scoring 9.425 on floor exercise to win the event at the Section 3AA championships. She was 0.25 ahead of Laney Schwellenbach of East Ridge, who is the section all-around champion.

Paolello competed at state in floor exercise last season. This year, she also advanced in the vault after taking third in the section meet with 9.35.

The Wildcats’ Jaeleigh Eklund will compete at state on beam after placing second in the section meet with 9.275.

Rosemount, last year’s Section 3AA team champion, sends three individuals to state this year. Alexa Erzar (third, 9.25) and Amelia Sell (fifth, 9.125) qualified on balance beam. Faith Green finished fifth on vault with 9.3 and fifth on floor with 9.175, advancing to state in both events. Erzar and Sell are juniors, and Green is a sophomore.

Apple Valley/Eastview ninth-grader Lauren Heidemann scored 8.7 on bars, good for third and a place at state.

East Ridge gymnasts Laney Schwellenbach (37.925) and Lauren Rodriguez (36.00) finished first and second in the Section 3AA all-around. Emily Dahlstrom of Park of Cottage Grove scored 35.725 to take the final state all-around qualifying spot. Eagan’s Paolello (35.35) and Eklund (34.875) finished sixth and seventh. Rosemount’s Erzar finished ninth with 33.95.

Lucy Rapp of Two Rivers (vault, 9.525), Schwellenbach (bars, 9.525 and beam, 9.5) and Paolello (floor) were the Section 3AA individual event winners.

East Ridge scored 143.275 points in the team competition, more than two points ahead of second-place Park. Next were Rosemount (139.05), Eagan (138.10) and Apple Valley/Eastview (132.925).

State meet notes

• No. 1-ranked St. Cloud qualified for the Class AA team meet. Defending champion Wayzata did not advance after finishing second to Hopkins in the Section 6AA meet.

• St. Cloud senior Taylar Schaefer is defending Class AA champion in all-around, vault, beam and floor. A new bars champion is assured because last year’s champion graduated.