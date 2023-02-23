State Nordic: Eastview/Rosemount girls team places 15th

ISD 196 finishes 15th in boys meet

Eastview/Rosemount finished 14th in the girls team competition and ISD 196 was 15th in the boys standings at the state high school Nordic skiing meet Feb. 15-16 in Biwabik.

Top local pursuit finisher at the state meet at Giants Ridge was Eastview/Rosemount junior Emily Percival, who finished 44th in the girls race. Gabe Wiegrefe of ISD 196 was 49th in boys pursuit.

Percival was in 34th place following the classic leg of the state pursuit meet and had the 45th-fastest freestyle time. Her overall time was 33 minutes, 24.9 seconds. Ely senior Zoe Devine was first in 30:08.7, finishing one-tenth of a second ahead of Lydia Kraker of Duluth East.

Eastview/Rosemount senior Kaley Riley was 67th in girls pursuit, and Grace Swenson’s 76th-place finish also counted toward the team total. Noelle Wanken and Emily Hopke were 108th and 110th.

The Eastview/Rosemount duo of Morgan Brown and Liza Kerndt picked up 135 team points for a 10th-place finish in the team sprint qualifying heats. The top eight teams advanced to the finals.

Burnsville/Shakopee junior Kaelyn Ambuehl qualified individually for the state girls pursuit and finished 50th. Claudia Beckwith and Naomi Fink of Eagan were 19th in the team sprint qualifying heats.

Duluth East was the girls team champion, and the East duo of Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Greta Hendrickson won the team sprint.

Wiegrefe of ISD 196 was 63rd after the classic leg of the two-stage boys pursuit race but was 34th on the freestyle leg to jump to 49th overall in 29:11.4. Also scoring pursuit points for the ISD 196 team (Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount, School of Environmental Studies) were Patrick Grunklee in 67th place and Walter Haakenson in 76th, Tyler Mullin placed 97th and Rudy Amezcuashoeman finished 109th. ISD 196’s team sprint of Mason Johnson and Apollo Oase was 18th in the qualifying heats.

Eagan skiers Aaron Luu and Luke Poppinga were 22nd in the team sprint qualifying heats.

Duluth East’s boys completed a sweep of team championships for the Greyhounds, finishing 42 points ahead of second-place Wayzata. The boys pursuit was another photo finish, with Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie edging Ben Lewis of Blaine. Both were timed in 26:00.9.