Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City International Airport gets new website days before $1.5B terminal opens

By Bill Lukitsch,

11 days ago

As Kansas City International Airport prepares to transition operations to its newly built $1.5 billion terminal at the end of February, there will also be a new place for air travelers to find information about KCI online.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, KCI announced the airport’s official online domain is changing from FlyKCI.com to FlyKC.com . The already-up-and-running new website will feature flight schedules, lodging and shopping guides, and parking instructions for those planning to use the airport.

Construction of the terminal began in March 2019. The new facility, which has 40 gates and will replace the airport’s old three-terminal setup, has already seen some visitors recently through a soft opening of the 1.1 million-square-foot space.

On Saturday, 10,000 Kansas Citians toured the new facility , some marveling at sculptures hanging from its high ceilings and artwork scattered throughout. KCI also did a test run last week where 600 “passengers” caught a glimpse of the new space as part of a simulated flight experience where visitors checked bags and went through secure areas.

The new terminal is scheduled to begin full operation Tuesday, Feb. 28 . KCI’s final scheduled departing flight from the old airport leaves for Chicago on Monday at 10:25 p.m.

The Star’s Jenna Thompson and Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.

